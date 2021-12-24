Turkey aims to surpass pre-COVID tourism revenue in 2022, according to official figures.

Officials say Turkey wants to surpass pre-COVID tourism revenue in 2022.

According to the Minister of Culture and Tourism, the V-shaped recovery in the Turkish tourism sector this year will continue in 2022.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey intends to surpass pre-pandemic tourism revenues next year.

“I believe tourism will rebound in May, and the V-shaped recovery we saw this year will continue in 2022,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

“We managed to achieve our ambitious and challenging target this year with doubling our tourism revenue to (dollar)24 billion,” Ersoy said, touting the country’s goal of a V-shaped recovery in tourism despite the country’s hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey generated (dollar)12.6 billion in tourism revenues in 2020, with most of the world staying at home due to COVID-19, a 65.1percent year-on-year decline.

According to the latest figures from the Tourism Ministry, the country received 22.8 million foreign visitors between January and November, an increase of 89.6% over the same period last year.