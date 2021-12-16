Turkey is Europe’s leading livestock exporter.

Turkey is the world’s leading producer of livestock.

Turkey had the highest number of cattle, ovine, with 18.16 million in 2010 and 54.1 million in 2020, more than any other EU member state.

According to official statistics, Turkey has the most cattle and ovines of any European country.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat, Turkey had 18.16 million head of cattle in 2020, while France had 17.79 million.

Germany (11.3 million cattle), Spain (6.6 million), Ireland (6.5 million), and Italy (6.4 million) were the other top EU countries, with a total of 76.4 million cattle last year.

Turkey’s ovine population is expected to reach 54.1 million in 2020, with 42.13 million sheep.

Spain was the most populous EU country, with 15.44 million people, followed by Romania (10.46 million), Greece (8.26 million), France (7.3 million), Italy (7 million), and Ireland (3.87 million).

*Gokhan Ergocun penned the piece.