‘Turkey should be able to access EU funding for the Green Deal.’

‘Turkey should have access to EU funding for the Green Deal.’

Green Deal concerns not only the environment, but also trade and industry, according to Turkey’s deputy foreign minister.

ANKARA

A top Turkish diplomat said on Tuesday that international financing is critical for making the transition to a green economy, and that as an EU candidate, Turkey should be able to take advantage of some of the funding available to other candidate countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said Turkey is closely monitoring developments on the EU’s Green Deal, which was announced earlier this year, at the 12th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul.

The International Cooperation Platform (ICP) hosted a two-day summit on Monday.

“We’re not just talking about the environment when we talk about the Green Deal; it’s also about trade and industry,” Kaymakci explained.

“Sustainable green transportation is also about energy policies,” says the author.

Some countries can fund Green Deal projects on their own, but the green transition is happening all over the world, including Turkey, he stressed.

Kaymakci said Turkey is focusing on important elements like carbon border adjustment mechanisms as part of its Green Deal action plan.

He also linked Turkey’s long-awaited update to its 1995 Customs Union with the EU to the Green Deal, saying that free trade pacts with third countries would assist the bloc in adopting climate action and sustainability policies.

“I believe it is critical that we concentrate more on modernizing the Customs Union,” he added.

– Summit on the Bosphorus

The summit, which is held every year, is themed “Challenges for a Better World,” and it is attended by top officials, experts, and academics.

The summit will address a wide range of topics, including international economic relations, Islamic investing, innovation, and the future of aviation.

Cyber security, agriculture, green energy, climate change, and displaced people are among the other topics to be discussed.