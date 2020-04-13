Turkey: thirty large cities confined for the weekend

Turkey has adopted tough new measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Ankara government has ordered residents of 31 cities to stay cloistered for 48 hours from midnight on Friday.

This containment order is in effect until midnight Sunday (10 p.m. French time), including in Istanbul and the capital, according to the Interior Ministry.

As of this surprise announcement on Friday, thousands of residents of Istanbul and Ankara rushed to grocery stores and bakeries still open to make purchases in extremis, causing traffic jams.

On Saturday, on the first day of confinement, the inhabitants of the largest Turkish cities were confined to their homes and Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million inhabitants, silent as never before.

Police patrol Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul / AFP

Usually crowded, the iconic Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, the “Turkish Champs Elysées”, were completely empty. In Eminönü, in the historic heart of Istanbul, police patrolled to verify that the measure was respected.

A worsening balance sheet

Flat calm also reigned over the Bosphorus Strait, usually crossed by a cloud of ferries commuting between the two banks of Istanbul. Only home delivery service scooters broke the silence. Employees of the Istanbul municipality went door to door to distribute bread.

This 48-hour confinement aims to prevent residents from taking advantage of the good weather to go out for a walk or picnic, as has happened in recent weeks, despite the Covid-19 epidemic.

