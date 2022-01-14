‘Turkey will enter the 2023 elections with inflation in single digits.’

‘Turkey will face single-digit inflation in the 2023 elections.’

Turkiye is entering a period in which the effects of lower food and energy prices will be felt globally, according to the finance minister.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to Turkiye’s treasury and finance minister, after inflation peaks this month, the country will go into general elections in mid-2023 with single-digit inflation.

Nureddin Nebati discussed a variety of topics, including planned steps in Turkiye’s new economic model and progress in its new FX-protected deposits program, in addition to the state of the economy when the next elections are scheduled.

In an interview published Friday by Bloomberg, Nebati said, “We’ll enter the general elections in June 2023 with single-digit inflation.”

“With the decline in food and energy prices this May, there will be a decrease (in inflation),” he added.

Nebati said the recent stabilization of the Turkish lira’s exchange rate is an advantage, explaining that he believes annual inflation peaked in January due to factors such as the rise in the exchange rate and wage hikes for workers.

According to TurkStat, the country’s statistical authority, consumer prices in Turkiye increased by 36% annually in 2021, the highest increase in 19 years.

“We’re currently suffering from the effects of December’s hump,” Nebati explained.

However, we are now “entering a period in which the effects of a decrease in food prices and inflation globally can be seen,” he added.

“I don’t know how the Central Bank will make a decision,” Nebati said, while supporting the Central Bank’s decision to monitor the effects of monetary easing in the first quarter.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens in January, February, and March,” he added.

The market’s desire for growth

“The year 2022 will be one of recovery, stability, and resumption,” Nebati predicted.

“I’m saying something assertive: Regarding growth, I see an appetite in the market,” he said of growth expectations for 2022.

“It will be a single digit,” Nebati added, predicting single-digit growth over the same period.

Turkey will expand by 5% even if you leave it alone.”

He said that as of late Wednesday, nearly 300,000 people had signed up for the government’s new foreign exchange-protected deposit program, which was announced in December.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, on January 20.

“We received more than 126 billion liras ((dollar)9.3 million) here.”

