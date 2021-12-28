Turkey’s Central Bank reserves increased to (dollar)125.6 billion in November.

In November, foreign currency reserves increased by 2.8 percent while gold reserves decreased by 1%.

ANKARA

The Turkish Central Bank announced on Tuesday that its reserves at the end of November totaled (dollar)125.6 billion.

According to the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report, total reserve assets increased by 1.3 percent on a monthly basis.

In convertible foreign currencies, foreign currency reserves totaled (dollar)78.5 billion, up 2.8 percent on a monthly basis.

The bank’s gold reserves, which include gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swaps, fell 1% to (dollar)39.3 billion last month from October.

At the end of November 2020, the bank’s reserves were valued at (dollar)82.7 billion.