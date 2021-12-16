As the country’s gas demand grows, Turkey’s gas and LNG storage facilities are busier than ever.

Turkey’s gas and LNG storage facilities are busier than ever due to rising gas demand.

In response to increased gas consumption during the winter season, operations at Turkey’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal and the country’s largest underground natural gas storage facility have been stepped up.

The Marmara Ereglisi LNG Import Terminal in Tekirdag, Thrace, and Turkey’s first and largest underground natural gas storage facility, located in Silivri, Istanbul, were both visited by Anadolu Agency.

In a country that relies heavily on imported energy, these facilities are critical for securing gas supply via pipelines and LNG cargoes.

Turkey’s gas consumption is expected to reach a new high of 60 billion cubic meters this year, thanks to increased gas usage in power plants and the replacement of lower output from drought-affected hydro plants.

In order to meet increased demand, the LNG terminal has tripled its operations since the summer, processing up to eight to nine large LNG cargoes per month.

“Now, every two days or so, we get LNG cargoes.”

The terminal’s process manager, Erdinc Deli, said, “The terminal is quite busy in that regard.”

Since its initial opening in 1994, the terminal’s gasification capacity has doubled.

At the moment, it has a gasification capacity of 37 million cubic meters per day and a storage capacity of 255,000 cubic meters in three storage tankers.

Deli said it takes about 16-17 hours to transport large LNG cargoes of 170,000 cubic meters from the Marmara Ereglisi LNG terminal to storage tankers.

The terminal supplies 20% of Turkey's daily gas requirements.

The Silivri storage facility will increase in capacity by 48%.

The Silivri gas storage facility currently meets approximately 10% of the country gas demand.

On the other hand, the facility has the capacity to supply up to 28 million cubic meters of gas to the country’s national gas transmission system.

The storage facility’s two sections are Degirmenkoy and Kuzey Marmara.

The reservoirs in Degirmenkoy can hold 600 million cubic meters of water, and the subsea Kuzey Marmara reservoir can hold 2.5 billion cubic meters of water per year.

The storage capacity of the facility is 3.1 billion cubic meters per year, according to Erkan Akbas, the facility’s operating manager.

According to Akbas, preparations have been made.

