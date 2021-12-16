Turkey’s industrial production is expected to increase in October.

According to Anadolu Agency’s poll, economists expect an increase of 8.26% in October.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to an Anadolu Agency survey released on Thursday, Turkey’s calendar adjusted industrial production index for October is expected to increase by 8.26%.

According to Anadolu Agency, a group of nine economists polled predicted an increase over the same month in 2020.

For the month, the estimates ranged from 6.8% to 9.5 percent.

Meanwhile, experts predicted that the month’s unadjusted industrial production index would rise 7.71 percent on an annual basis.

In September, the adjusted industrial production index increased by 8.9% on an annual basis, but fell by 1.5% on a monthly basis.

In addition, the unadjusted industrial production index increased by 8.82 percent year over year.

The term “calendar-adjusted” refers to data that has had all calendar and holiday-related effects removed.

Official figures will be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday.

Aysu Bicer wrote the article.