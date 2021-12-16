Turkey’s stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, closed Tuesday with new highs.

On Tuesday, the Turkish stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, closed at new highs.

The BIST 100 has gained 53.65 points, or 2.78 percent, since the previous close.

The capital of Turkey is ANKARA.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose, closing at 1,981.04 points, a new all-time high, and hitting a new intraday high of 1,983.99 points during the session.

After starting the day at 1,983.99 points, the BIST 100 index of the Borsa Istanbul gained 53.65 points, or 2.78 percent, from its previous close of 1,927.39 points.

During the day, the index hit a low of 1,942.50 points and a high of 1,983.99 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)116 billion at market close, with a daily trading volume of around 42 billion liras ((dollar)3 billion.

On the index, 75 stocks rose, 22 fell, and three remained unchanged from Monday’s close.

The largest trading volumes were recorded by glassmaker Sise Cam, cement producer Akcansa, and iron and steel producer Eregli.

Sise%20Cam%20had%20the%20best%20day%20of%20the%20year,%20with%20shares%20up%20209.97%,%20while%20hospital%20group%20MLP%20Saglik%20had%20the%20worst%20day,%20with%20shares%20down%201.95%20percent.

One ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,781.00 at the market close, up from (dollar)1,778.35 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The%20price%20of%20Brent%20crude%20oil%20had%20risen%203%%20to%20(dollar)75.28%20per%20barrel%20as%20of%206.39%20p.m.%20local%20time%20(1539GMT)%20as%20of%206.39%20p.m.%20local%20time%20(1539GMT).