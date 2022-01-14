Turkey’s stock market opened flat on Friday.

The Turkish stock market opened flat on Friday.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index rises 0.70 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Friday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,071.35 points, up 0.70 points, or 0.03 percent, from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 40.1 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3 billion), the BIST 100 index rose 6.44 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,070.65 points on Thursday.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira fell to 13.5200 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) from 13.5920 at Thursday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.5300 liras from 15.6100, and a British pound was worth 18.5900 liras, down from 18.7220.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)84.73 per barrel.