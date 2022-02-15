Turkey’s stock market opened higher on Tuesday.

The Turkish stock market opened higher on Tuesday.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 index is up 0.32 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s benchmark stock index, opened at 2,008.29 points on Tuesday, up 6.35 points, or 0.32 percent, from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 34 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.5 billion), the BIST 100 index fell 2.39 percent to close Monday at 2,001.94 points.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira rose to 13.5904 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) from 13.5530 at Monday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.3789 from 15.3340, and a British pound was worth 18.3861 liras, up from 18.3860 at the previous close.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)95.91 per barrel.