Turkish Aerospace Industries signs a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Aviation Institute.

Turkish Aerospace Industries signs a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine’s Aviation Institute.

Both parties will collaborate on academic and research projects.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Kharkiv Aviation Institute of Ukraine’s National Aerospace University have signed an agreement on education and research cooperation.

The two sides will collaborate on academic and research activities, according to a TAI statement released on Tuesday.

The Turkish company hopes to benefit from the university’s expertise in the fields of propulsion and avionics.

“Our cooperation with Ukraine’s leading aviation university in the scope of engineering activities, particularly academic studies, will strengthen our company’s international project development inventory,” Temel Kotil, TAI’s general manager, said.