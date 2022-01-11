Turkish Airlines has halted flights to Kazakhstan until Sunday.

Turkish Airlines is canceling flights to Kazakhstan until Sunday.

Turkish Airlines has announced that all passenger service between Turkiye and Kazakhstan will be suspended until Sunday.

The decision was made in light of the country’s recent protests, the airline said on Thursday.

Protests began in western Kazakhstan on January 1st, and have since spread across the country.

2 over an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, later spread to other parts of the Central Asian country and have now spread nationwide.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region.

Tokayev also approved the government’s resignation and sought assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian alliance of former Soviet states.

Merve Berker in Ankara contributed to this article.