Turkish Airlines will be the first airline to fly with environmentally friendly aviation fuel.

Turkish Airlines will be the first airline to fly using environmentally friendly aviation fuel.

According to AnadoluJet’s CEO, the national flag carrier will form a new structure to support the low-cost business model.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish Airlines is set to begin flights using a special fuel that reduces emissions by 87 percent, according to the airline’s chairman and CEO, who spoke to Anadolu Agency under the slogan “Our route is the future.”

“Turkish Airlines is proud to announce the launch of a new project,” Ilker Ayci said, announcing the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on the Istanbul-Stockholm route once a week.

Turkish Airlines is the world’s fifth-largest carrier of international passengers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to Ayci.

He noted that the company served 40.5 million passengers from January to November, and that it had the fastest recovery in the North American region during that time.

Turkish Airlines retained its European leadership in 2021, according to Eurocontrol data, with an average of 932 daily flights.

“It does not seem likely that the aviation sector will face a chaotic situation like happened in the spring of 2020,” Ayci said of the omicron variant, which has upended expectations of recovery from COVID-19 conditions in some places.

Updates to vaccines to protect against the new variant, as well as other measures that are now commonplace around the world, will help to mitigate the threat posed by the omicron variant, he said.

“At the end of 2021, which was a more successful year than 2020,” Ayci said, “we maintain our cautious optimism.”

Turkish Airlines plans to start scheduled flights to Cebu in the Philippines, Denver, Seattle, and Detroit in the United States, Sialkot in Pakistan, and Hargeisa in Somalia, depending on the availability of seats and market conditions.

“We expect to receive 18 next-generation aircraft in 2022, including 10 wide-body and eight narrow-body aircraft,” he said.

Turkish Airlines currently flies to 333 destinations in 328 cities across 128 countries, according to Ayci, who also stated that the carrier will have a fleet of 373 planes in 2021, up from 104 wide-body, 246 narrow-body, and 23 cargo planes a year ago.

Despite coronavirus-related global travel restrictions, border closures, and a general drop in consumer demand, Turkish Airlines carried 28 million passengers with a load factor of 71% in 2020.

– AnadoluJet is a low-cost airline that flies internationally.

AnadoluJet, for example, is a Turkish Airlines brand.

