Turkish Airlines will resume flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will be reintroduced by Turkish Airlines.

The first flight to Nur-Sultan took off late Wednesday from Istanbul.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey have resumed after being suspended for nearly two weeks due to unrest in the central Asian country.

On the flight from Istanbul to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, late Wednesday, there were 238 passengers, four of whom were infants.

Flights to Almaty Airport, Kazakhstan’s main aviation hub, will resume late Thursday.

In response to protests over rising fuel prices, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency last week.

Later, he requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, which dispatched troops to put down the uprising.