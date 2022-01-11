Turkish flower exports are expected to reach nearly (dollar)150 million in 2021.

Turkish flower exports are expected to hit nearly (dollar)150 million in 2021.

According to the head of the industry group, last year’s figure increased by 38% over the previous year, with a goal of 20% growth in 2022.

“This is a record,” Ismail Yilmaz, president of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters’ Association, told Anadolu Agency.

The number of countries to which Turkiye exported flowers increased to 83 during the pandemic, Yilmaz said.

He explained that “higher logistics costs have directed markets to Turkiye, which is (geographically) closer than other alternatives.”

He pointed out that carnations made up the bulk of Turkish flower exports.

“We expect exports worth (dollar)180 million in 2022,” he said, highlighting the sector’s goal of a 20% increase in exports this year.