Turkish Petroleum successfully completed gas flow testing in the Turkali-1 well in the Black Sea.

The potential gas output is estimated to be around 2.7 million cubic meters per day.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) announced late Monday that the 1st reservoir section in the Turkali-1 appraisal well in the Sakarya Gas Field had passed a successful flow test, resulting in a daily flow of 1.15 million cubic meters of natural gas.

The flow test of the first reservoir section in Turkali-1 in the Western Black Sea Region was successfully completed by TPAO.

According to data obtained during the test, the well has a gas production potential of 2.7 million cubic meters per day.

“The well flow test will continue with the next reservoir level, and the data collected will be used to optimize the preliminary engineering and design studies that will be completed immediately after the well test in the field’s development,” TPAO said.

In 2023, the first natural gas should arrive at the Filyos natural gas processing facility.

Kanuni Drilling Ship, which joined the TPAO inventory in 2020, conducts well flow tests in the field.