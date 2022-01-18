Turkish stocks are down in the first hour of trading.

At the start of the session, Turkish stocks were lower.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 2.95 points since the previous close.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Tuesday, Turkiye’s main stock index opened at 2,082.81, down 2.95 points, or 0.14 percent, from its previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose 12.82 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,085.76 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 36.5 billion liras ((dollar)2.8 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.4567, up from 13.4320 at Monday’s close.

The eurolira exchange rate increased to 15.3326 from 15.3220, while the British pound rose to 18.3652 liras from 18.3620.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)87.72 per barrel.