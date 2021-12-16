Turkish stocks are rising at the start of the trading day on Tuesday.

At the start of Tuesday’s trading session, Turkish stocks are trending upwards.

The BIST 100 index of the Borsa Istanbul rose 22.9 points from its previous all-time high close to open at 1,950.30 points.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,950.30 points, up 1.19 percent, or 22.91 points, from its previous high.

The BIST 100 index of the Borsa Istanbul was up 1.82 percent on Monday, closing at 1,927.39 points, a new high, with a daily trading volume of 31.2 billion liras ((dollar)2.26 billion.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira fell to 13.7340 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) from 13.7840 at the previous close.

The exchange rate between the British pound and the Turkish lira was 18.2430, down from 18.3120 at Monday’s close.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil cost around (dollar)74.05.