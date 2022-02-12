Turkiye announces a plan to bring gold savings into the banking system from households.

Turkiye announces a plan to bring gold savings from households into the banking system.

Citizens will earn risk-free income through gold conversion deposit accounts, according to the finance minister.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye announced a new scheme on Saturday to encourage people to deposit their “under-the-mattress” gold in banks.

The term refers to a long-standing Turkiye tradition of turning to gold to protect wealth and storing it at home.

Around 5,000 tons of gold savings worth (dollar)250-350 billion are estimated by the Turkish government.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, speaking at a press conference for the new scheme in Istanbul, said that by the end of the year, 10,000 jewelers would have signed up as gold delivery points.

Citizens will earn a risk-free income through the gold conversion deposit account, he added.

“Through jewelers and banks, citizens can easily and safely deliver their gold holdings to the financial system,” Nebati explained.

He also stated that the gold that was brought into the financial system as part of the new plan can be physically taken back if requested.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, has previously urged citizens to convert their gold holdings to Turkish lira using new financial instruments designed to support the currency.

He stated that as of January 1, 2022, both businesses and citizens would speed up the return to the Turkish lira.