Turkiye is now forging its own path, shedding economic orthodoxy.

‘Turkey is now forging its own path, rejecting economic orthodoxy.’

The treasury and finance minister tells a group of industrialists and businesspeople that Turkiye will continue to grow in an export-oriented manner.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye has abandoned traditional economic policies in the face of global change, according to the treasury and finance minister.

“We will act on our own path with an understanding that shapes this change, not the path that someone has drawn for us,” Nureddin Nebati said at a meeting in Ankara’s capital.

He explained that the country will continue on its own path, guided by the realities and internal dynamics of the country as well as the international context.

It will do so by coordinating fiscal and monetary policies, implementing a wide range of measures, and refusing to make concessions on budget discipline, according to Nebati.

He predicted that the country’s growth trend would continue in 2022, with record gains thanks to the implementation of Turkiye’s new economic model.

He emphasized that the country’s new export target of (dollar)250 billion for 2022 has been reached, and that Turkiye can easily meet this target thanks to new investments.

Growth that is focused on exporting

“The current account deficit will fall below 2%, exports will continue to increase, thus domestic production will increase, the industry will develop, and employment will rise,” Nebati said.

Turkiye’s goal, he stressed, is not just to keep up with, but to shape global supply and value chain changes.

“This is something that all stakeholders and members of society should understand; Turkiye has established itself as a leading and guiding force,” he said.

Turkiye has undergone a significant economic and structural transformation in recent years, and policies that support research and development have become increasingly important, he said.

“With the new instruments we will bring, we have very important studies to support our production-oriented, manufacturing, and export-oriented companies,” he explained.

In response to a question about inflation, he stated that the government will continue to fight high inflation with vigor.

It’s a mistake to think of inflation as a problem that only affects Turkey, he says, because inflation affects many countries.

*Gokhan Ergocun in Istanbul contributed to this article.