Turkiye is planning to purchase five planes to combat forest fires.

In addition, the country has issued tenders to rent 20 planes and 55 helicopters for the years 2022-2024.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, Turkiye is planning to buy five amphibious airplanes to fight wildfires.

The Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries launched the procurement process after the General Directorate of Forestry requested it.

Due to the high cost of aircraft used in wildfires and the difficulty of finding manufactured ones ready for use, Turkiye has also opened six tenders to rent a total of 20 airplanes and 55 helicopters for use in 2022-2024.

Turkiye has been trying to buy, rent, and modernize its fleet to combat wildfires since last summer’s wildfires.

