Turkiye: Nearly 110,000 new businesses will be established in 2021.

According to the top business body, the figure has increased by 8.3% from the previous year.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye’s top trade body reported on Friday that 109,695 new businesses were established in the country in 2021.

According to a report by the Turkiye Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), the figure increased by 8.5 percent from 2020.

It went on to say that 16,222 businesses closed their doors last year, up 5.6% from 2020.

In 2021, a total of 13,445 new companies were formed with foreign partners or with foreign funding.

Figure per month

In December 2021, 9,774 new businesses opened in Turkiye, an increase of 15.33% year over year.

The number of businesses that closed their doors in December 2021 increased by 20% year over year to 3,803.

Last month, 1,186 companies with foreign capital were established, according to the TOBB report.