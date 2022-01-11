Turkiye requires people who want to become citizens through investment to sell foreign currency to the central bank.

Turkiye requires citizens seeking citizenship through investment to sell foreign currency to the central bank.

According to the Official Gazette, changes have been made in the context of the transition to Turkish citizenship.

Turkiye made changes to the requirements for foreigners seeking Turkish citizenship on Thursday.

The investment amount required for obtaining citizenship will be determined in a foreign currency, which will be sold to the central bank through a bank prior to the investment transaction, according to the new regulation, which was published in the Official Gazette.

The proceeds from the sale will be held in Turkish lira deposits or government debt instruments for at least three years, according to the statement.

The dollar equivalent of another foreign currency was also used to define the minimum amount of investment required to obtain citizenship.

In the application for Turkish citizenship, the investment amount will be determined in a foreign currency in exchange for a fixed-term investment, real estate purchase, and the holding of securities in banks for a set period of time.

The investor has the right to apply for Turkish citizenship in a special way if he or she makes a minimum fixed capital investment of (dollar)500,000 or equivalent in a foreign currency.

Those who buy real estate worth at least (dollar)250,000 or the equivalent in a foreign currency will be eligible for this exemption, as long as an annotation is made in the land registry stating that it will not be sold for three years.

Citizenship can also be granted to foreigners who have been promised the sale of real estate via a notary contract, provided that a condominium or floor servitude has been established, a minimum deposit of (dollar)250,000 or its equivalent has been made in a foreign currency, and a commitment not to be transferred or abandoned in the land registry for three years has been annotated.