Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul was up over 3.1 percent at the close.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 gains 62.24 points.

ANKARA

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index closed at 2,042.08 points, up 3.14 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index began the day at 1,978.62 points, up 62.24 points from Tuesday’s close of 1,979.83 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,959.40 points, and its daily high was 2,043.99.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of 1.64 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)121.16 billion), with a daily trading volume of 44.69 billion liras ((dollar)3.3 billion.

In comparison to Tuesday’s close, 96 stocks on the index rose, three fell, and one remained unchanged on the third trading day of the week.

Turkish Airlines, ironsteel producer Kardemir, and private lender Garanti BBVA had the highest trading volumes.

Is GYO, a real estate investment trust, had the best performance, with shares up 9.87 percent, while Sarkuysan, an electrolytic copper producer, had the worst drop, with shares down 0.37 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold was (dollar)1,810, down from (dollar)1,813.60 the day before.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for $88.30 per barrel.