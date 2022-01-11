Turkiye’s BOTAS signs a contract with SOCAR Turkiye for gas delivery.

STPAS will receive enough gas from BOTAS to meet the needs of SOCAR Turkiye Enerji AS’s group companies.

ANKARA

SOCAR Turkiye Petrokimya AS (STPAS) and Turkiye Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) signed a memorandum of understanding for the delivery of up to 1.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas that will last until December.

31st of December 2024

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on Dec.

BOTAS will deliver enough natural gas to STPAS to meet the needs of SOCAR Turkiye Enerji AS’s group companies, according to an agreement signed on February 22 and published in Turkiye’s Official Gazette.

The contract is a renewal and expansion of an existing gas sales and purchase agreement (SPA).

It includes all applicable taxes, as well as the import costs related to the SPA, the transportation tariff, and other transportation costs incurred by BOTAS in Turkiye.

However, BOTAS and STPAS will enter into a separate annual contract covering delivery quantities, taking into account BOTAS’ take or pay obligations.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipelines are expected to be used to their full capacity for the transmission of additional natural gas volumes produced and transported from Azerbaijan’s upstream projects.

The memorandum of understanding, which is subject to revisions and updates, will take effect once each country’s internal legal procedures have been completed.