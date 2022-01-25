Turkiye’s gas supply from Iran is still being repaired.

Turkiye is undergoing repairs to address the Iranian gas problem.

Turkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said late Monday that technical issues are causing a natural gas flow problem from Iran.

Iran has stated that it will not send natural gas to Turkiye between January and March.

Due to a technical issue, the 21st and 31st have been canceled.

Maintenance teams have been dispatched to address the issue and ensure that supplies are not harmed, according to Donmez.

Donmez confirmed that the Iranian suppliers reset the flow on January in a Haber Turk TV program on Monday night.

As a result of a gas system leak in Iran, 21 people have died.

“We’ve been dealing with this issue for three days now.

“Our top priority is to supply households and workplaces, particularly office spaces, because we don’t want them to be without gas during these bitterly cold winter months,” he explained.

Donmez explained that under the written contract, which he said has been relayed to the other party, the supplier has to fulfill obligations on delivery volumes and gas pressure conditions.

He reassured viewers that the country has a plan in place to deal with such challenges, with gas storage facilities operating at full capacity to meet the increased demand.

Despite this, he claims that current consumption in 73 of the 81 provinces is unprecedented.

‘We have not had any issues withdrawing energy from our critical production facilities in cities, particularly for household consumption or the manufacturing sector,’ he said.

He did say, however, that short-term cutbacks were discussed with key industrial organizations to ensure there were no critical shortages.

“Some industrialists wanted to shut down for a few days at full capacity before returning to work.

Processes that consume a lot of energy, such as furnaces, are used by some companies.

Donmez explained, “We need to provide them with a minimum amount of gas and electricity.”