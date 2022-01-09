Turkiye’s industrial production is expected to increase in November.

The industrial production of Turkiye is expected to increase in November.

According to Anadolu Agency’s survey of economists, November will see an 8.38 percent increase.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

When compared to the same month in 2020, a group of ten economists polled by Anadolu Agency predicted a rise.

For the month, the estimates ranged from 6.7 to 11%.

Experts also predicted that the month’s unadjusted industrial production index would rise 9.92 percent year over year.

In October of last year, the adjusted industrial production index rose 8.5 percent on an annual basis, but only 0.6 percent on a monthly basis.

The year-on-year increase in the unadjusted industrial production index was also 5.36 percent.

Data that has had calendar and holiday-related effects removed is referred to as “calendar-adjusted.”

On Thursday, the Turkish Statistical Institute, or TurkStat, is expected to release official figures.