Twitter co-founder donates $ 1 billion to fight coronavirus

Jack Dorsey,co-founder and CEO ofTwitter, has announced a contribution from1,000 million dollars (922 million euros)to finance thefight Covid-19 and other charitable causes, which represents the donation of approximately28% of your personal fortune.

Dorsey has explained on his Twitter profile that he will make a transfer of $ 1 billion from his digital payments company Square, of which he is also CEO, to finance the fight againstcoronavirus. “After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls’ health and education, as well as UBI (universal basic income),” she said.

The businessman has specified that the decision to withdraw the funds fromSquareIt is because he currently has a much greater presence in that company, although he stressed that the impact that money will have “should benefit both companies in the long term because it is helping people.”

“Needs are becoming more urgent, and I want to see the impact on my life. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now, “he added.

At the end of last March,Twitter revised downward its forecast for first quarter resultsas a consequence of the growing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this way, the social network anticipated a year-on-year drop in its income, as well as operating losses, despite having registered a strong increase in the number of daily users, which reached 164 million in the first quarter, 8% more than in the fourth quarter of 2019.