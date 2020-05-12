Twitter Starts Flagging Misleading COVID-19 Tweets with Labels and Warnings

Twitter will start sending warnings and labels to tweets spreading misleading as announced on Monday to prevent COVID-19 misinformation.

The label will lead users to read to Twitter curation policy or other resources about the claims provided in the tweet. On the other hand, warnings will cover the tweet and require users to click the image to view the content.

Tweets about potentially harmful or misleading information will be marked with an exclamation mark inside a circle to draw the user’s attention. It is followed by a link that reads, “Get the facts about COVID-19.”

However, depending on the “propensity for harm” or gravity of misinformation, some tweets may be labeled with a warning message. For example, people tweeting advice that go against public health experts’ guidance may see their tweets labeled with a warning, not just an informational link.

Instead, the tweet is covered up by a warning saying:

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19. Learn more.”

However, users can still opt to see these tweets by clicking the “View” button next to the warning. The system of labeling tweets in this way is no longer new Twitter as it already been labeling tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media for months already. Earlier this year, the social media giant has included contents that directly contradict authoritative sources of global and local health information in its expansion of the definition of harmful.

This allows for the removal of content that could be risky for people’s health and well-being. It also added the “public interest notice” label to tweets posted by world leaders that would violate COVID-19 guidelines.

However, Twitter’s use of labels and warnings seems hastily employed after a new COVID-19 conspiracy video came out from Judy Mikovits, an anti-vaccine activist who discredited scientist in her claims that vaccines are merely money-making schemes. Since its initial posting in Vimeo and Facebook, it easily spread in social media, raking millions of views. It has been reposted and shared widely, making it hard to contain.

On Friday, Twitter told TechCrunch that it currently assesses individual clips from the video to check for any violation of its rules. It would then add a warning label to any tweets with links to the full video. Nevertheless, Twitter is not taking down tweets with the links because many people are using them to dispute the content.

Today’s announcement formalizes Twitter’s earlier statements to include any COVID-19 disinformation, such as the video.

While the company did not give many details on how it determines how tweets are caught and labeled, but it shared a chart showing how tweets get a label versus a warning or no action.

“Our teams are using and improving on internal systems to proactively monitor content related to COVID-19,” the company explained in an announcement. “Given the dynamic situation, we will prioritize review and labeling of content that could lead to increased exposure or transmission,” said Twitter adding the system may change over time.

