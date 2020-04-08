Two accounting scandals in China in one week burn investors

(Bloomberg) – China’s second accounting scandal in less than a week highlights concerns about lax governance at some of the country’s fastest growing companies.

The TAL Education Group, a tutoring business whose success made founder Zhang Bangxin one of the richest people in China, delivered the latest bomb on Tuesday after a routine internal audit found that an employee had increased sales by falsifying contracts. The company’s American depository receipts fell by up to 18% in late US trade.

The sell-off follows the 83% dip in Nasdaq-listed Luckin Coffee Inc. since the company announced that its chief operating officer and some subordinates may have sales of billions of yuan in 2019. The accounting firm Ernst & Young later announced that it had discovered counterfeits while auditing the company’s annual accounts. Trading in ADRs ceased on Tuesday.

While China Inc. is no stranger to the allegations of financial irregularities – especially short sellers that have recently targeted both TAL and Luckin – the new wave of revelations is once again addressing corporate misconduct among Chinese-listed Chinese in the spotlight companies. The fallout has already affected other listings from across the country and is likely to prevent some foreign investors from participating in future IPOs.

The cases are “reviving the big question for investors in Chinese companies: financial data may look nice, but can you trust it?” Alvin Cheung, deputy director at Prudential Brokerage Ltd., said: “The recent case has further fueled concerns about Chinese companies’ financial data, particularly in a slowing economy and difficult business environment.”

Movements in other education stocks show how the nerves of investors can spread quickly: The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. lost 4.6% in the US post-market trade. Hope Education Group Co. fell 3.3% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while CAR Inc., a car rental company founded by Luckin Chairman, fell another 17%.

The declines justify short sellers like Carson Block’s Muddy Waters, which has been targeting Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges for years.

Peer Wolfpack Research released a new critical report on Iqiyi Inc. on Tuesday, alleging that the Chinese video streaming company overvalued sales and subscriber numbers. Muddy Waters supported Wolfpack in his research and said that it also short-circuits the company. Iqiyi denied the claims. The company’s ADRs fell 3% in expanded trading.

(Updates to the end of trading in Hong Kong in the sixth paragraph.)

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.