Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improved after Gilead Drug-NEJM

By Deena Beasley

April 10 (Reuters) – More than two thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients saw improvement in their condition after treatment with Remdesivir, an experimental drug developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. This emerges from new data based on patient observations.

The analysis published on Friday by the New England Journal of Medicine did not provide detailed information on the other treatments that were administered to the 61 hospital patients, and data on eight of them were not taken into account – in one case due to a dosage error.

The author of the paper called the results “hopeful,” but warned that it is difficult to interpret the results because they do not involve comparison with a control group, as would be the case in a randomized clinical trial. In addition, the number of patients was low, the details disclosed are limited and the follow-up was relatively short.

There are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

Gilead has severely curtailed its compassionate use of remdesivir in the past month and is currently conducting clinical trials of the antiviral drug. The results are expected in the coming weeks. Researchers in China and the U.S. National Institutes of Health are also testing the drug on COVID-19 patients.

The new analysis includes patients in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan who have received 10-day intravenous remdesivir treatment.

Before treatment, 30 patients were in mechanical ventilators and four in a machine that pumps blood out of the patient’s body through an artificial oxygenator. After an average follow-up of 18 days, 36 patients or 68% showed an improvement in the oxygen support class, including more than half of the 30 patients who received mechanical ventilation and whose breathing tubes were removed. A total of 25 patients, or 47%, were discharged from the hospital. Seven patients, 13% of the total, died.

Twelve patients, 23%, had serious side effects, including multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock and acute kidney injury.

“We look forward to the results of controlled clinical trials to potentially validate these results,” wrote Dr. Jonathan Grein, lead author and director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Daniel Wallis)