U.S. Rep. AOC Visits Islands in Animal Crossing For the First Time; Here’s What Happened

Have you experienced a celebrity or politician to randomly visit your island on Nintendo Switch’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons? This week, United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or commonly known as AOC tried to play the game for the first time. Since the congresswoman is still new on the island, she decides to visit other islands to give out treats. Here’s what happened.

New York’s 14th congressional district representative AOC recently tweeted on her personal account that she will begin playing the famous Switch game, Animal Crossing.

Along with her decision to start the game, AOC also put out a notice to all players of the game that she will soon visit their islands to “leave out doodle or note on their bulletin board.”

In order for the players to send Dodo codes and let AOC visit their island, she opens her DMs for four minutes. Within that time, various players had an interaction with AOC herself.

After a couple of minutes, AOC opened her DMs for the second time and visited other more islands on the game.

It is no longer shocking that AOC starts to play Animal Crossing through Nintendo Switch. In fact, the fame of the game brought a surprising skyrocketed sales for Switch this year.

According to Nintendo, the company’s gaming console has now sold 3.29 million for the past months of 2020. That’s 33% higher compared to 2019.

Engadget also noticed that the amount was even higher than the combined lifetime’s sales of the Nintendo 64 and GameCube, which sold 32.93 million and 21.74 million, respectively.

