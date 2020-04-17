U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.14%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.14%, while the index added 0.58%, and the index added 1.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: ), which rose 5.95% or 16.75 points to trade at 298.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ) added 3.26% or 1.92 points to end at 60.79 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) was up 3.00% or 5.16 points to 177.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which fell 8.04% or 11.74 points to trade at 134.24 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: ) declined 3.81% or 3.46 points to end at 87.33 and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: ) was down 3.29% or 1.33 points to 39.15.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Anthem Inc (NYSE: ) which rose 8.53% to 271.84, Cigna Corp (NYSE: ) which was up 6.98% to settle at 195.35 and Humana Inc (NYSE: ) which gained 6.72% to close at 377.31.

The worst performers were Macerich Company (NYSE: ) which was down 15.43% to 6.52 in late trade, Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: ) which lost 13.26% to settle at 53.10 and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: ) which was down 12.67% to 8.48 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 109.09% to 0.230, MoSys Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 87.50% to settle at 2.550 and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) which gained 70.08% to close at 59.00.

The worst performers were Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 26.51% to 2.6200 in late trade, Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 26.45% to settle at 2.280 and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 21.67% to 1.4100 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1859 to 1040 and 53 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1492 fell and 1179 advanced, while 58 ended unchanged.

Shares in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to 52-week highs; losing 26.51% or 0.9450 to 2.6200. Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose to all time highs; gaining 70.08% or 24.31 to 59.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.79% to 40.11.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.34% or 5.95 to $1734.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.81% or 0.16 to hit $19.71 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.32% or 0.09 to trade at $28.32 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.0840, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 107.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.65% at 100.130.