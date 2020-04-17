U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.14%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Healthcare, Consumer Services and Technology sectors led shares higher.
At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.58%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.66%.
The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), which rose 5.95% or 16.75 points to trade at 298.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) added 3.26% or 1.92 points to end at 60.79 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was up 3.00% or 5.16 points to 177.04 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), which fell 8.04% or 11.74 points to trade at 134.24 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) declined 3.81% or 3.46 points to end at 87.33 and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was down 3.29% or 1.33 points to 39.15.
The top performers on the S&P 500 were Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) which rose 8.53% to 271.84, Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) which was up 6.98% to settle at 195.35 and Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) which gained 6.72% to close at 377.31.
The worst performers were Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) which was down 15.43% to 6.52 in late trade, Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) which lost 13.26% to settle at 53.10 and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) which was down 12.67% to 8.48 at the close.
The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) which rose 109.09% to 0.230, MoSys Inc (NASDAQ:MOSY) which was up 87.50% to settle at 2.550 and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPB) which gained 70.08% to close at 59.00.
The worst performers were Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) which was down 26.51% to 2.6200 in late trade, Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) which lost 26.45% to settle at 2.280 and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) which was down 21.67% to 1.4100 at the close.
Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1859 to 1040 and 53 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1492 fell and 1179 advanced, while 58 ended unchanged.
Shares in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) fell to 52-week highs; losing 26.51% or 0.9450 to 2.6200. Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPB) rose to all time highs; gaining 70.08% or 24.31 to 59.00.
The CBOE Volatility Index, which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.79% to 40.11.
Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.34% or 5.95 to $1734.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.81% or 0.16 to hit $19.71 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.32% or 0.09 to trade at $28.32 a barrel.
EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.0840, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 107.92.
The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.65% at 100.130.