U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.99%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 2.99% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 2.68%, and the index climbed 1.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which rose 14.72% or 19.76 points to trade at 154.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: ) added 10.40% or 4.07 points to end at 43.22 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: ) was up 8.99% or 7.85 points to 95.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: ), which fell 2.64% or 7.87 points to trade at 290.56 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) declined 1.36% or 3.89 points to end at 282.80 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ) was down 0.71% or 0.43 points to 60.36.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: ) which rose 16.77% to 27.02, Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: ) which was up 15.95% to settle at 25.45 and Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: ) which gained 15.59% to close at 19.87.

The worst performers were Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 3.69% to 422.96 in late trade, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: ) which lost 2.64% to settle at 290.56 and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 2.50% to 115.15 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 47.47% to 9.60, Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 47.04% to settle at 0.338 and Genetic Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which gained 41.37% to close at 2.30.

The worst performers were MoSys Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 35.69% to 1.640 in late trade, Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 29.38% to settle at 1.250 and Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 24.17% to 0.724 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2466 to 443 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2138 rose and 542 declined, while 48 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to 5-year lows; falling 24.17% or 0.231 to 0.724.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 4.89% to 38.15.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 2.14% or 37.10 to $1694.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 8.51% or 1.69 to hit $18.18 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.87% or 0.52 to trade at $28.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.38% to 1.0876, while USD/JPY fell 0.38% to 107.53.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 99.787.