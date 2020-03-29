U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 6.38%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 6.38%, while the index added 6.24%, and the index gained 5.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which rose 13.75% or 21.82 points to trade at 180.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE: ) added 10.26% or 7.11 points to end at 76.38 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: ) was up 10.21% or 4.23 points to 45.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE: ), which fell 2.30% or 0.70 points to trade at 29.68 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE: ) added 0.38% or 0.42 points to end at 109.82 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: ) was up 2.68% or 4.37 points to 167.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Coty Inc (NYSE: ) which rose 24.16% to 6.68, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: ) which was up 17.15% to settle at 53.48 and Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: ) which gained 17.00% to close at 20.72.

The worst performers were Macerich Company (NYSE: ) which was down 10.74% to 6.90 in late trade, Macy’s Inc (NYSE: ) which lost 10.14% to settle at 5.94 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ) which was down 7.37% to 15.71 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 97.50% to 0.7900, Otelco Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 70.36% to settle at 6.15 and Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which gained 58.40% to close at 6.13.

The worst performers were Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 29.70% to 1.420 in late trade, SWK Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: ) which lost 26.92% to settle at 9.5000 and XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 26.57% to 0.2343 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2495 to 419 and 26 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2209 rose and 493 declined, while 40 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 4.61% to 61.00.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.36% or 5.90 to $1639.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 5.43% or 1.33 to hit $23.16 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.41% or 0.11 to trade at $26.96 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.00% to 1.1028, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 109.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 1.44% at 99.542.