U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.86%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 1.86%, while the index declined 2.20%, and the index declined 1.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: ), which rose 4.13% or 11.18 points to trade at 281.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE: ) added 3.53% or 4.98 points to end at 145.98 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: ) was up 1.12% or 1.63 points to 147.66 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE: ), which fell 8.88% or 3.14 points to trade at 32.23 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: ) declined 6.34% or 2.94 points to end at 43.44 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: ) was down 5.40% or 5.83 points to 102.17.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 6.24% to 19.24, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: ) which was up 4.13% to settle at 281.68 and Centene Corp (NYSE: ) which gained 3.95% to close at 69.02.

The worst performers were Macerich Company (NYSE: ) which was down 12.29% to 7.71 in late trade, PVH Corp (NYSE: ) which lost 11.74% to settle at 42.33 and Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 11.01% to 16.32 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 629.49% to 34.69, Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 60.00% to settle at 2.560 and Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which gained 41.28% to close at 1.5400.

The worst performers were Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 27.77% to 13.97 in late trade, Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 27.61% to settle at 1.180 and Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 27.00% to 0.2750 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2460 to 451 and 38 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2085 fell and 578 advanced, while 50 ended unchanged.

Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE: ) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.95% or 2.62 to 69.02. Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose to 3-years highs; rising 629.49% or 29.93 to 34.69.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 8.16% to 40.84.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.46% or 25.90 to $1743.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.20% or 0.04 to hit $20.15 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.01 to trade at $27.95 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.0909, while USD/JPY fell 0.03% to 107.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.73% at 99.605.