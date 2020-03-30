U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.06%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 4.06%, while the index fell 3.37%, and the index declined 3.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: ), which rose 2.60% or 2.79 points to trade at 110.17 at the close. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: ) added 1.30% or 1.28 points to end at 99.95 and Walmart Inc (NYSE: ) was down 0.22% or 0.24 points to 109.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which fell 10.27% or 18.55 points to trade at 162.00 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE: ) declined 9.95% or 7.60 points to end at 68.78 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ) was down 8.50% or 8.96 points to 96.40.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: ) which rose 6.89% to 96.02, AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: ) which was up 6.10% to settle at 160.27 and United Dominion Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ) which gained 6.04% to close at 37.94.

The worst performers were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ) which was down 23.49% to 12.02 in late trade, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: ) which lost 19.14% to settle at 14.41 and Apache Corporation (NYSE: ) which was down 15.62% to 4.86 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: ) which rose 193.12% to 0.2345, BIO-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 94.41% to settle at 1.0500 and Edtechx Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ) which gained 49.78% to close at 17.00.

The worst performers were Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ) which was down 46.46% to 1.21 in late trade, Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) which lost 37.97% to settle at 0.4900 and The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 27.12% to 2.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2270 to 640 and 26 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2063 fell and 647 advanced, while 29 ended unchanged.

Shares in Edtechx Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ) rose to all time highs; rising 49.78% or 5.65 to 17.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 7.44% to 65.54.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 1.25% or 20.60 to $1630.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 3.36% or 0.76 to hit $21.84 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 4.86% or 1.28 to trade at $25.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 1.04% to 1.1143, while USD/JPY fell 1.50% to 107.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 1.04% at 98.422.