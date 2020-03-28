U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.39%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 2.39%, while the index added 1.15%, and the index declined 0.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which rose 24.32% or 31.05 points to trade at 158.73 at the close. Meanwhile, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ) added 10.87% or 9.43 points to end at 96.19 and Nike Inc (NYSE: ) was up 9.24% or 6.68 points to 79.01 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: ), which fell 8.42% or 3.81 points to trade at 41.44 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE: ) declined 4.89% or 5.63 points to end at 109.40 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ) was down 2.41% or 0.93 points to 37.67.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Aflac Inc (NYSE: ) which rose 26.18% to 36.73, Boeing Co (NYSE: ) which was up 24.32% to settle at 158.73 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ) which gained 23.35% to close at 16.96.

The worst performers were Target Corporation (NYSE: ) which was down 9.47% to 91.04 in late trade, CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: ) which lost 9.05% to settle at 9.05 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 8.42% to 41.44 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ) which rose 261.61% to 4.050, XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was up 127.10% to settle at 0.3191 and ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: ) which gained 103.77% to close at 0.810.

The worst performers were Imac Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 54.95% to 2.230 in late trade, Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ) which lost 52.03% to settle at 0.887 and Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 46.00% to 2.70 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2307 to 616 and 24 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1714 rose and 992 declined, while 45 ended unchanged.

Shares in Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ) fell to 3-years lows; falling 52.03% or 0.963 to 0.887.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 3.70% to 63.95.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 1.07% or 17.80 to $1643.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.37% or 0.33 to hit $24.34 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.09 to trade at $27.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.0877, while USD/JPY rose 0.09% to 111.29.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 1.26% at 100.963.