Unapproved FDA Medication: Judge Orders Jim Bakker’s Self-Described Florida ‘Church’ to Halt from Selling Coronavirus Cure Due to Its Health Risk

A federal judge in Florida ordered a televangelist to stop selling a bleach-based cure, which claims to cure coronavirus.

Florida-based U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams issued a temporary restraining order against Genesis II Church of Health and Healing (Genesis) to halt the distribution of the “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS) until May 1.

Also, four individuals linked to MMS, namely Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Jonathan Grenon, were asked to do the same. A hearing on the government’s request to extend the injunction will then be held next month.

A church led by Jim Bakker claimed that MMS could cure coronavirus, which is not yet validated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Genesis markets the MMS as a cure for numerous diseases, including allergies, influenza, malaria, cancer, blood infections, Lyme disease, and even coronavirus. One can purchase a four-ounce bottle for $28 each.

However, as of today, there is still no known cure to coronavirus, which has already infected over 2 million people worldwide.

FDA warns the public that the solution contains chlorine dioxide will turn into bleach when mixed with other materials. On Monday, Apr. 13, it was appealed to the public to stop taking this deadly dangerous cocktail after receiving reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, and acute liver failure after drinking it.

The FDA has already warned Bakker and his church on Apr. 8 to stop selling MMS, but they have continuously defied the authorities. Last month, attorneys general from New York and Missouri issued separate orders for Bakker and other companies to cease from selling unverified medication.

“Falsely marketing products as a treatment for a serious disease and charging steep prices is deeply unethical and unlawful,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a Feb. 12 episode of the “The Jim Bakker Show,” Sherrill Sellman, a board-certified integrative naturopathic doctor, claimed MMS was able to eliminate some strains of coronavirus.

She said that while it has not been tested on the novel coronavirus, “but it has been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” boasts Sellman.

However, in a statement, FDA says it has not approved Genesis’ product for any use, although Bakker claims that it can cure coronavirus, among other illnesses.

The complaint adds that the “church,” which is a secular group, is dangerous. The group shows no testing or clinical review to support its claims.

The FDA previously sent a letter on Apr. 8 warning the group not to sell its product as a coronavirus cure.

As of this date, unverified coronavirus cures have already claimed hundreds of lives. In Iran, methanol was marketed as a miracle cure. However, this resulted in hundreds of deaths as people consumed the unfiltered chemical.

In 1989, Bakker was convicted on multiple counts of fraud after he stole millions of dollars in a fundraising scandal. He then spent five years in prison, then returned to TV in 2003.

