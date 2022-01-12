Under a proposal, new (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks could be issued to essential workers.

THOUSANDS OF WORKERS may be eligible for another round of stimulus payments.

Democratic lawmakers in Oregon are said to be “reviving” a proposal that would provide a (dollar)1,000 stimulus check to essential employees.

According to Oregon Live, it would benefit residents who worked during the peak of the pandemic.

The workers listed below would be eligible if it became law:

According to an initial analysis, at least 230,000 workers would be eligible, but Portland Representative Andrea Valderrama said lawmakers are still waiting for clarification from the Oregon Employment Department on how many would be eligible.

“Our low-wage workers, the hardest hit, did not receive additional compensation or hazard pay for showing up to these jobs in these circumstances where they were asked to show up on the lines, where we called them heroes,” she said.

“This bill addresses this by providing a one-time appreciation payment to some of our lowest-wage workers who work in the most dangerous locations.”

Oregon legislators flirted with legalization last spring, with the goal of sending up to (dollar)2,000 in stimulus payments to essential workers and (dollar)1,200 to unemployed residents who returned to work.

However, according to Mrs Valderrama, funding under the American Rescue Act can support up to (dollar)1,000 in payments this time around.

The Oregon Worker Relief Fund would be used to distribute the stimulus payments.

Although the move has not yet been confirmed, it would make Oregon the most recent state to implement a stimulus program.

California, Maine, Maryland, and Seattle are among the states that have issued stimulus checks to their citizens.

In November, Illinois legislators proposed up to $400 in stimulus payments.

