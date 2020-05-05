Understanding Star Wars: A Beginner’s Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

It’s the Fourth of May, Star Wars Day! Hence, social media is all abuzz about The Clone Wars, Porgs, and Reylo. However, some of you don’t genuinely get what everyone’s talking about. Star Wars is one of those vast, long-walking franchises people have sharp critiques about, which could make it intimidating to approach for the first time. What even is a Jedi, why aren’t those the droids you’re searching out and who is the large hairy man flying that ship?

Don’t even worry about it — Star Wars stays a critical cultural touchstone and offers a few fantastic escapism, so it’s sincerely well worth your time to dive in. Time for you to test the perfect methods to get into numerous aspects of this rich, almost 43-year-old universe.

There are a total of 11 Star Wars movies: the three trilogies that make up the Skywalker Saga, and two spinoffs. The excellent entry point is the Original Trilogy, which consists of A New Hope; The Empire Strikes Back; and the Return of the Jedi.

These are a number of the most beloved movies of all time, and middle at the Rebel Alliance’s warfare against the totalitarian Galactic Empire, in conjunction with the Skywalker family’s pivotal function in these events.

With the Original Trilogy done, you have others to explore — the prequels and the sequels. You should enter the sequel trilogy, which consists of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

They were released in 2015, 2017, and, 2019 respectively, so the visuals are stunning, and they’re clear in people’s memories. These films are set around 30 years after the Original Trilogy and introduce a new set of heroes and villains along with older characters.

The prequel trilogy is the weakest link in the franchise. However, there may still be a lot to love if you revel in this universe. It’s made up of: The Phantom Menace; Attack of the Clones; Revenge of the Sith.

These films were released in 1999, 2002 and 2005, and are set in the decades before the Original Trilogy. They deliver you into the era leading to the rise of the Galactic Empire.

That brings us to the two spinoff movies: Rogue One; and Solo.

Rogue One was released in 2015, and Solo in 2018. They took place among the prequels and the Original Trilogy, and aren’t a part of the main Skywalker Saga. Rogue One reveals the events leading as much as A New Hope. At the same time, Solo is an origin story for charming smuggler Han Solo.

The Star Wars franchise has spawned decades well worth of video games — starting from the chic to the atrocious — but only are a part of the narrative canon for the moment.

The single-player marketing campaign of 2017’s Battlefront 2, which is to be had on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, is about after Return of the Jedi. You’ll need to have visible the Original Trilogy before playing that. You additionally get a pretty strong online multiplayer shooter.

Jedi: Fallen Order, which was released in 2019, is also canon. This third-person lightsaber-swinging journey is ready among the prequels and the Original Trilogy.

You’ve maybe heard about The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action show, which hit Disney Plus in late 2019. This show created sizeable social media buzz, mostly focused on one particularly cute character, and is getting a second season this October.

The first season includes eight episodes and is ready years after Return of the Jedi. The show introduces the titular armored bounty hunter and the ludicrously famous Baby Yoda to inform a mostly self-contained story. So you may want to watch it without foreknowledge, and the story would make sense. However, you will get more out of it if you’ve seen the Original Trilogy.

The Clone Wars is a CGI animated collection that famous the intergalactic conflict among Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. It started with a quite iffy film in 2008 but developed splendidly over seven seasons. The show was canceled in 2013, but was revived for one remaining season on Disney Plus — the final episode aired May 4.

If you like The Clone Wars, it’s really worth watching the followup CGI collection Rebels, which jumps to the years before A New Hope. You don’t want to have seen The Clone Wars for it to make sense — you could check out Rebels after looking the Original Trilogy.

The CGI indicates a fill in a few histories for The Mandalorian, but are not critical viewing to revel in that series.