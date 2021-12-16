Unemployment claims in the United States have dropped to their lowest level since 1969.

Jobless claims in the United States have dropped to their lowest level since 1969.

According to the US Labor Department, there were 184,000 initial claims.

According to the US Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell 43,000 to 184,000 last week, hovering around the pre-pandemic level.

It’s the ninth week in a row that the figure has been below 300,000, and it’s the “lowest level for initial claims since September 6, 1969, when it was 182,000,” according to the report.

It’s the second time claims have dropped to their lowest point since 1969, following the week ending Nov.

Analysts predicted a figure of 215,000 for the week ending December.

The previous week’s level was raised by 5,000 points, from 222,000 to 227,000.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy decreased to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.

The US economy, on the other hand, added only 210,000 jobs in November, far less than expected.