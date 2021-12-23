Unemployment claims in the United States have remained unchanged for the second week in a row, with the previous week’s figures

Unemployment claims in the United States are unchanged from the previous week.

According to the US Labor Department, there were 205,000 initial claims filed.

According to the US Labor Department, the number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims remained unchanged last week at 205,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised figure.

Although the figure is the lowest for initial claims since 1969, it is the 11th consecutive week below 300,000.

Analysts had predicted a figure of 205,000 for the week ending December.

The previous week’s level of 206,000 was revised down to 205,000.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in the world’s largest economy decreased to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.

The US economy, on the other hand, added only 210,000 jobs in November, well below expectations.