Unemployment tax refunds, according to the IRS, could take up to a year to arrive.

Unemployment tax refunds could take up to a year to arrive, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

6.2 million 2020 individual tax returns have yet to be processed, leaving millions of Americans wondering when they will receive their tax refunds.

People who paid taxes on unemployment compensation when they were unemployed are among those who filed tax returns.

Individual tax year 2020 returns that were not processed included those with errors, according to the IRS.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds totaling $14.4 billion to date.

The IRS is now focusing on more complex returns, and will do so until 2022.

Some taxpayers will get refunds, while others will have their overpayment applied to their outstanding taxes or other debts.

Before the end of the year, the IRS plans to issue another round of corrections.

Within 30 days of the corrections being completed, it will send a letter to affected taxpayers informing them of the changes.

Americans who received unemployment compensation in 2020 were eligible for relief under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

If their modified adjusted gross income is less than (dollar)150,000, it excludes up to (dollar)10,200 of their unemployment compensation from their gross income.

This exclusion of up to (dollar)10,200 applies to each spouse filing a joint tax return for married couples.

The IRS is still reviewing tax year 2020 returns and issuing corrections to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation and are eligible to deduct the compensation from their income.

The work does not require the IRS to communicate with taxpayers, but it does necessitate special handling by an IRS employee, according to the agency.

It explained that the IRS takes more than 21 days to issue any related refund, and that this work could take up to 120 days in some cases.

The IRS is having to correct a lot more mistakes on tax returns this year than in previous years.

The number of returns requiring special handling has decreased from a high of 9.8 million on May 1, 2021 to a current level of 51,000 individual returns as of December 10, 2021, according to the IRS.

Returns are opened and processed in the order in which they are received.

According to the IRS, it has processed all error-free refund returns received prior to April 2021 and is still working on the returns that require manual review due to errors.

It’s still rerouting tax returns and taxpayer correspondence from behind-the-scenes locations to offices with more personnel.

The processing of the return, whether filed electronically or on paper, may be delayed if it contains a mistake, such as errors concerning the recovery rebate credit, is missing information, or there is suspicion of identity theft or fraud.

