The grand coalition comes to 55 percent in polls. (Photo: dpa) Bundestag

Berlin According to a survey, the Union continues to gain popularity in the wake of the corona crisis. In the RTL / n-tv “Trend Barometer” of the Forsa Institute, the CDU / CSU rose by two percentage points to 39 percent compared to the previous week. This is currently the highest value of all larger survey institutes and at the level of August 2017, i.e. even before the last federal election (32.9).