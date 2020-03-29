Unions and corona: suspended and postponed (neues-deutschland.de)

Photo: dpa / Jens Büttner

It went so well: For the first time since the turn, employees in the Saxon food industry went on a warning strike. They organized themselves at Frosta, Bautz’ner Senf or Cargill. It is about equalizing wages at western level, specifically up to 700 euros more per month and the prospect of a pension above the basic security. The NGG union hoped to use this tariff to “make history” in the union-skeptical East. This week the wage conflict, which has been going on since December, should be ramped up again. A wave of strikes was planned, hundreds of participants were expected at a central rally in Dresden. And now they’re not allowed to gather because of Corona. However, the union hesitated, pondering whether something was still possible. Finally, all actions were canceled. The strikes have been suspended for the time being. The collective bargaining round is to be kept running through other activities. There are signature campaigns and the employees should exchange information more intensively via modern communication channels on the prospect of alignment.

This is currently the case for almost all negotiations, started or planned, on jobs, wages and working conditions. Be it the metal industry, construction, social and educational services or the food industry: collective bargaining has been postponed or suspended in very different industries these days. The corona crisis is affecting unions’ power resources. The question is, which options do you have under the current conditions?

Between standstill and special shift

The situation could not be more different: While people in the auto industry are being sent home, daycare centers and youth facilities are closed, special layers in food production have to be scrubbed to meet the immense demand for pasta or frozen vegetables.

Where the shop is tight anyway, the most important pressure medium is – strike – flute. The IG Metall saw their skins swim away more and more every day in this wage round and therefore closed the sack in NRW. The agreed collective agreements now contain even less than the few that were required in this round, even though there were still upward deviations in short-time work when the pilot contract was taken over from NRW in strong districts such as Baden-Württemberg. Opinions about the conclusion diverge among left-wing metallers: some see it as a social partnership mistake by the union leaders, who instead of clashing with the capital side went to cuddle. Others hold dry: The conclusion expresses the current balance of power, but you don’t have to talk it over.

However, industrial disputes have also been postponed in areas with the new “system-relevant” quality label, in which there is also a particularly good reason for strikes. In any case, public attention and gratitude are greater than ever – which could be an important pound. But as important as the production of food is and so much so a strike would currently hurt: “With our collective agreement we decided not to use this situation,” explains NGG secretary Olaf Klenke. Because there should hardly be any understanding for a stroll in the current situation. And do you really want to be responsible for production downtimes? Employees in the east continue to stand for 30 percent less wages than colleagues in the west on the machines. The union hopes to build on this later and revive the momentum from the beginning of the collective bargaining round.

But couldn’t unions at least shout in public service here, when the state is currently making billions loose for companies? Verdi explains the postponement of the “educators’ collective bargaining round” with organizational problems in bringing together negotiating committees with large members under corona conditions. They cannot sit down at a table and digital processes that ensure democratic participation and opinion formation have not been practiced, they say. Unlike at Telekom, where the collective bargaining continued despite Corona and led to a quick agreement.

Trade unionists as crisis managers

For workers and unions alike, immediate crisis management is paramount. Trade unions are challenged like never before to secure jobs and pay and to ward off attacks by employers trying to capitalize on the crisis. There is fear among trade unionists that standards and participation rights are now being suspended which cannot be captured later. Where there are no works councils, some of which were able to push the wages up to 80 or even 100 percent even in the shaken hotel industry with short-time work, massive fears are to be feared. “Where there is no co-determination, companies go sledging with employees,” says a union secretary from IG Metall in East Germany. This means that the need for unions is also becoming clear these days – an opportunity for the post-corona period, when a few employees may remember and knock on the door of a union.

Various left-wing trade union contexts are also currently considering how to initiate the debate about society after the crisis. How to open protective umbrellas at short notice and at the same time start building the scaffolding for a new roof. They see starting points, for example, in how the role of the state can be redefined if market forces clearly fail to get a grip on the crisis. Many people are only now really aware of the importance of a functioning public infrastructure. “You have to talk about fundamental questions now,” says Wiesbaden trade union secretary Axel Gerntke, who is discussing concrete approaches in his IG Metall network. About the black zero, for example, which seemed to be carved in stone. Programs in the three-digit billion range would now be launched to support companies that have made high returns in the past. “That shows what is possible if it is politically wanted.”

Ten years ago in the financial crisis, leftists had high hopes that the right lessons would be learned. In the end, almost everything remained the same. It is therefore uncertain how sustainable the current crisis experience is, which is why left-wing trade unionists want their organizations to take a more offensive course. They see the joint initiative of the DGB unions to increase or increase short-time benefits as the first step in this direction.

For some it is still too defensive. The networking for militant unions has established 18 points for which unions should work. For example, instead of short-time allowance, they are demanding exemption with full wages, special supplements for particularly stressed occupational groups, as well as a millionaire tax to finance an emergency program.

Some union initiatives to realign the health system have already started. The Berlin Charité nurse Ulla Hedemann has started a petition on the “We Act” platform. “Fundamental consequences must be drawn from this pandemic crisis. End with” The market is already regulating this “, once and for all!”, She explains her call for a non-profit-oriented healthcare system. 100,000 people had signed within two days.

Union-active employees at Vivantes and Charité have also sent an open letter to the Berlin Senate and their clinic management, which combines specific immediate measures and basic demands: from sufficient protective clothing, short-term recruitment, incremental allowance and multivitamin juice to fundamental changes in the health system. This should “promptly” from employees, the health senator and others

political decision-makers are discussed – of course by video conference.