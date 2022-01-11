Uniper is forced to seek financial assistance due to volatile energy markets.

Uniper is forced to seek financial assistance due to the volatile energy markets.

Since January, natural gas prices in Europe have risen by over 900 percent, reaching €187 per megawatt-hour in December.

Fortum said on Tuesday that a subsidiary, German energy company Uniper, had sought credit from KfW Bank and Fortum to secure liquidity amid extremely volatile markets that have seen unprecedented gas price rises.

Uniper received intra-group financing from Fortum through an €8 billion credit facility agreement.

A shareholder loan and a parent company guarantee make up this credit facility.

“Uniper’s existing €1.8 billion ((dollar)2 billion) revolving credit facility has been fully drawn,” Fortum said.

Uniper and the German state-owned KfW-Bank agreed on a €2 billion short-term revolving credit facility that has yet to be used, according to the company.

Uniper has taken precautionary measures to secure additional liquidity and financial flexibility, primarily for the winter season, to manage any further market volatility and significant price increases, according to Fortum.

“The very volatile commodity markets with unprecedentedly high prices have resulted in significantly higher margining requirements for European market participants during the early winter season,” the company added.

