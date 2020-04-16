United cuts flights by 90% in May and urges employees to prepare to cut jobs

By Tracy Rucinski

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday that the company cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects similar cutbacks for June due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are no signs of improvement in the short term, “which is likely to result in job cuts power.

United announced its outlook in a memo to employees that it published publicly. The memo was written by Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby.

As with other U.S. airlines, the demand for travel to United, based in Chicago, has increased as most U.S. states have ordered residents to stay at home to curb the spread of the corona virus.

United said it flew less than 200,000 people in the first two weeks of April, a decrease of 97% from the more than 6 million people it flew at the same time in 2019. Munoz and Kirby said that fewer people are expected to fly throughout May than on a single day in May last year.

“The historically severe economic impact of this crisis means that even if the demand for travel gradually subsides, it is unlikely to recover quickly,” they said.

“We believe that health concerns about COVID-19 are likely to continue, which means that life will not necessarily return to normal, even if the social distancing measures are relaxed and companies and schools are reopened.”

While the $ 5 billion that United expects to receive government payroll law under CARES law precludes involuntary vacation days before September 30, the airline said it will likely cut wages after that. It said it will offer new voluntary vacation packages and voluntary separation programs in the coming weeks.

United said the government’s money did not cover total wage costs, and found that wages and salaries only represent about 30% of the total cost, which includes renting and supplying the airport.

To date, more than 20,000 United employees have volunteered for unpaid vacation days.

United’s efforts to further reduce labor costs are similar to those of Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc.

United is among the airlines that are considering a separate $ 25 billion loan package for US passenger airlines in light of the expected favorable conditions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

United announced last week that it would begin daily flights from Chicago to London, Newark to Amsterdam, and Washington to Frankfurt on May 4, and three flights a week between Washington and Buenos Aires on May 5.

The planned seasonal summer service from Newark to Prague will be canceled. Stockholm; Palermo, Italy; and Reykjavik, Iceland; However, flights between the United States and Frankfurt, Brazil, Sydney, Tel Aviv and Tokyo as well as cargo and return flights continue to be operated.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Leslie Adler)