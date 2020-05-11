United Kingdom: under fire from critics, Boris Johnson must clarify his plan for deconfinement

A scrambled message. Considering the precautions taken by other European countries at the time of gradually deconfining their population, the sequence of Sunday showing a Boris Johnson chaining the contradictory injunctions during his speech somewhat destabilized the observers. And especially the British.

So much so that after having suffered a barrage of criticism since he spoke, the Prime Minister is summoned to detail with much more precision and consistency his roadmap for the deconfinement of the United Kingdom.

Thus, the conservative leader, himself hospitalized because of the Covid-19, will address the deputies to the deputies in the early afternoon this Monday (at 2:30 p.m. French time). By then, a 50-page document detailing his plan for progressive deconfinement for the country will have been published. The United Kingdom is the second most bereaved country in the world after the United States, with nearly 32,000 dead.

The health situation remains worrying

Although the number of deaths and hospitalizations is decreasing, the situation remains worrying, particularly in retirement homes, with several thousand new infections every day in the country. Boris Johnson’s decision to extend the confinement decreed on March 23 until June 1, but with many more possibilities for exits, was therefore misunderstood.

The government no longer insists on the need to “stay at home” in England, but only to remain “vigilant”, unlike other regions such as Wales or Scotland, raising fears of a deconfinement in dispersed order in the country.

Main change applicable this week: if teleworking is always recommended, those who cannot work from home, especially in factories and construction sites, are now “actively encouraged” to go to work. Faced with the confusion, the government said Monday morning that this instruction would only apply on Wednesday.

However, it is asked to avoid public transport, for which recommendations will be published on Tuesday, said foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sky News. “Our main objective is to protect people’s health” but also to “begin to protect livelihoods”, which have been badly affected by confinement with important economic and social consequences.

It is an “irresponsible” project

Barely presented, the government’s plans drew criticism, from unions to opposition to doctors. “We are encouraging millions of workers to return to work without the necessary safety precautions in place,” said Nick Thomas-Symonds, home affairs officer for the Labor Party, on Sky News.

“We need more clarity,” Labor Labor leader Keir Starmer insisted on LBC radio. “Should I wear a mask if I take the bus or the metro? The Unite union said the executive had raised “more questions than answers”.

In education, unions are standing up after the announcement that some kindergarten and elementary students will be able to return to school in England in the event of progress in the fight against the pandemic. It is an “irresponsible” project that was decided “without consultation” with the sector, regretted Kevin Courtney, of the National Education Union (NEU). “We do not agree that it is safe to reopen schools,” he said on Sky News.

” The sacrifices […] will have to continue until the summer “

Among the other flexibilities planned by the government as of Wednesday, outings will be authorized in an unlimited manner for exercising, it will be possible to picnic in the parks or take sunbaths there, or even to go on an excursion. , but only with members of the same household, and on the condition of respecting a distance of 2 meters with other people. The fines will be increased for violators.

On the other hand, it will be necessary to reach July 4 “as soon as possible” to eat at the restaurant, have a drink at the pub or have your hair cut, said Minister Dominic Raab: “the sacrifices […] will have to continue until the summer. “

